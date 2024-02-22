Israel’s Arrow intercepts Houthi ballistic missile headed towards Eilat

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Israel's advanced Arrow air defense system successfully intercepted a ballistic missile over the Red Sea, believed to have been fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The missile was aimed towards Israel, specifically the southern city of Eilat, before being shot down over the Red Sea.

Video footage from Eilat captured the aftermath of the interception, showing smoke trails in the sky.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the missile did not breach Israeli airspace, and sirens were activated in Eilat as a precautionary measure against potential falling debris.

This interception marks the sixth time Israel's Arrow system has neutralized a ballistic missile threat, all amidst ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. While the Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, their past actions indicate "solidarity" with Gaza, where Israel has been engaged in a war with Hamas.

The Houthis, who control significant portions of Yemen, have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea, posing a threat to both commercial and military vessels.

In a separate incident overnight, the U.S. military's Central Command announced the destruction of seven anti-ship missiles, a missile launcher, and a drone originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. These assets were deemed an imminent threat to maritime traffic in the region.