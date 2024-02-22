Houthis announce ban on Israeli, U.S., and UK-owned ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced a ban on Israeli, US, and British-owned ships from transiting through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea.

The ban, revealed in statements from an agency controlled by the Houthi group, has raised concerns among shipping insurers and firms, Reuters reports.

According to the statements issued by the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, ships that are wholly or partially owned by Israeli individuals or entities, as well as vessels flying the Israeli flag, are prohibited from navigating through the designated regions.

Additionally, ships owned by U.S. or British individuals or entities, or sailing under their flags, are also included in the ban.

Indian Navy via AP

The announcement marks a significant escalation in tensions in the region and could have wide-ranging implications for international maritime trade.

The Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea are vital waterways connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, facilitating the transit of goods and energy resources.