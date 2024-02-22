Netanyahu to troops at Mt. Hermon: 'Hezbollah must understand we will restore security'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the alpinist unit and the 188th brigade stationed on Mount Hermon on Thursday, delivering a resolute message to the troops amidst ongoing conflict, according to a statement from the Israeli government.

Accompanied by top military officials, including Brigadier General Zion Retzon and Lt. Col. (Res.) M., Netanyahu received an operational briefing on the current situation in the region.

Addressing the soldiers, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for their dedication and highlighted the critical role they play in the ongoing conflict. "You have been doing an outstanding job since the beginning of the war," he commended the troops, emphasizing the nation's unified stance behind them.

Netanyahu outlined the dual objectives facing the nation's military forces. In the south, the goal remains total victory, with a relentless pursuit of eliminating threats posed by Hamas and securing the release of hostages. Meanwhile, in the north, the mission is to restore security and bring back residents to the region.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

"We will achieve security restoration in one of two ways: by military means, if required, or through political channels, if possible," Netanyahu asserted. He issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, emphasizing Israel's determination to safeguard its borders and ensure the safety of its citizens.

The visit comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with ongoing military operations aimed at combating terrorism and securing peace.

Accompanying Netanyahu were key officials, including Rabbi Hasgal Tzachi Braverman, Rabbi Tzachi Hanegbi, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Shelli, and his military secretary Major Avi Gil.