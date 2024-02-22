IDF arrests 8 UNRWA staffers over suspected Hamas ties - report

Israeli soldiers arrested the suspects during fighting in Gaza, then transferring them to Israel for further investigation

i24NEWS
1 min read
Palestinians walk near the UNRWA building during a strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 29, 2021.
Palestinians walk near the UNRWA building during a strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 29, 2021.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops arrested eight UNRWA employees over suspected connections to Hamas, Israeli paper Maariv reported on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers arrested the suspects during fighting in Gaza, then transferred them to Israel for further investigation.

It is understood UNRWA requested Israel access to the detainees.

Israel possesses concrete evidence tying several dozen UNRWA employees to the October 7 massacre. 

Video poster
This article received 2 comments