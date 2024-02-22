IDF formulates plan for gradual return of displaced Israelis to communities bordering Gaza
IDF allowing the return of residents to communities that are four or more kilometers away from the border.
i24NEWS
1 min read
Following a thorough assessment of the security situation, Israel Defense Forces unveiled on Thursday a new plan concerning the return of residents to communities on the Gaza border perimeter, after they were displaced after the October 7 massacre.
IDF said it allowed the return of residents to communities that are four or more kilometers away from the border.
This article received 0 comments