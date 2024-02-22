WATCH: Heroic officer charges at terrorist in attack near Jerusalem

One Israeli was killed and 11 others wounded in the terrorist attack; three terrorists were neutralized

Police at the scene of a terror shooting attack on highway Route 1 to Jerusalem, near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.
Police at the scene of a terror shooting attack on highway Route 1 to Jerusalem, near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank.Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

A video showing a police officer eliminating a terrorist from Thursday morning's attack was released, showing law enforcement charging at the assailant.

Hamas praised the attack, in which one Israel was killed and 11 others were wounded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760725767527571709

More to follow

