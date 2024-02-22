WATCH: Heroic officer charges at terrorist in attack near Jerusalem
One Israeli was killed and 11 others wounded in the terrorist attack; three terrorists were neutralized
A video showing a police officer eliminating a terrorist from Thursday morning's attack was released, showing law enforcement charging at the assailant.
Hamas praised the attack, in which one Israel was killed and 11 others were wounded.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1760725767527571709
