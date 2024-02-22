Israel war cabinet approves delegation to Paris - report

Israel's war cabinet approved a delegation to arrive in Paris for negotiations, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid on Thursday.

The delegation includes Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet security agency head Ronen Bar, and Major General Nitzan Alon.

Also expected at the talks are CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and head of Egyptian intelligence Major General Abbas Kamel.

More to follow