Oct. 7 survivors sue Associated Press over freelancers joining invasion

Survivors of the October 7 massacre filed a lawsuit against Associated Press on Wednesday, claiming the use of freelance journalists who invaded Israeli territory violated the Antiterrorism Act.

The plaintiffs were Israeli-American and American revellers who attended the Nova party.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, alleging that the news agency was "materially supporting terrorism" buy purchasing footage taken by freelancers associated with Hamas.

The lawsuit also named four "known Hamas associates who were gleefully embedded with the Hamas terrorists during the October 7th attacks," from whom the AP purchased footage.

One of the photographers, Hassan Elsaiah, was even pictured along with Gazan Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in 2020.

The lawsuit charged that “AP willfully chose to turn a blind eye to these facts, and instead profited from its terrorist photographer’s participation in the massacre through its publication of the ‘exclusive’ images, for which it certainly paid a premium, effectively funding a terrorist organization."

