IDF airstrike in West Bank kills terrorist en route to attack | LIVE UPDATES
Israel's war cabinet approved a delegation to arrive in Paris for hostage and ceasefire negotiations
In a targeted operation led by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), a significant threat to Israeli security was neutralized. Yasser Hanoun, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist from Jenin, was eliminated in an aerial strike conducted by an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during a joint operation on Thursday night.
Hanoun, a known resident of Jenin, had a history of involvement in terrorist activities and was associated with the Islamic Jihad organization.
He had previously been detained for his participation in the group's military operations. According to IDF intelligence, Hanoun was on his way to commit another terror attack when he was intercepted and eliminated.
The IDF stated that Hanoun had been implicated in a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli communities in recent months. These attacks included incidents near Meirav and Mevo Dotan, as well as assaults on IDF soldiers and military posts along the buffer zone near the West Bank security barrier.
Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of hostile aircraft incursion
Hamas leader Haniyeh leaves Egypt following hostage deal talks
Despite the diplomatic efforts, Hamas has not disclosed whether the discussions yielded any significant progress or breakthrough
IDF 7th Brigade Combat Team and the Air Force eliminated a terrorist squad that fired an RPG missile at them while carrying an explosive device
From last night: Israel war cabinet approves delegation to Paris - report
High-level delegation includes heads of both Israel's intelligence agencies, senior IDF commander
Netanyahu presents post-war Gaza management plan to security cabinet
The document was presented to the security cabinet on Thursday night, marking the first formal presentation of such principles to the cabinet
