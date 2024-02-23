In a targeted operation led by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), a significant threat to Israeli security was neutralized. Yasser Hanoun, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist from Jenin, was eliminated in an aerial strike conducted by an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during a joint operation on Thursday night.

Hanoun, a known resident of Jenin, had a history of involvement in terrorist activities and was associated with the Islamic Jihad organization.

He had previously been detained for his participation in the group's military operations. According to IDF intelligence, Hanoun was on his way to commit another terror attack when he was intercepted and eliminated.

The IDF stated that Hanoun had been implicated in a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli communities in recent months. These attacks included incidents near Meirav and Mevo Dotan, as well as assaults on IDF soldiers and military posts along the buffer zone near the West Bank security barrier.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war