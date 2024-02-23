Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled a comprehensive document outlining principles for the management of Gaza after the ongoing war, urging for a shift away from Hamas-affiliated governance.

The document was presented to the security cabinet on Thursday night, marking the first formal presentation of such principles to the cabinet.

The one-page document, released overnight in Israel, outlines key principles Netanyahu has been advocating since the outset of the conflict. It proposes the installation of "local officials" not linked to terrorism to oversee services in Gaza, instead of Hamas.

Netanyahu's hesitancy in convening security cabinet discussions on Gaza's post-war future stemmed from concerns about potential fractures within his right-wing coalition. Some far-right ministers have advocated for the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza and permanent Israeli control, which Netanyahu opposes, fearing such policies would erode Israel's support in the West.

The document does not explicitly mention the Palestinian Authority (PA) but rather emphasizes the need for "local officials" with administrative experience who are not connected to entities supporting terrorism. This broad language could encompass groups funded by Qatar and Iran, including Hamas, or potentially the PA, although it does not explicitly rule out their involvement.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the document is rooted in principles widely accepted by the public and will serve as a foundation for future discussions on Gaza's post-war management.

Key components of the plan include a commitment to continue the military operation until achieving defined goals, including the destruction of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad's military capabilities, the return of hostages abducted on October 7, and the elimination of security threats from Gaza.

In the intermediate term, Israel will maintain a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the border, enforce a "southern closure" to prevent terror activity along the Egyptian-Gaza border, and retain security control over the entire area west of the Jordan River.

The document also envisions Gaza's complete demilitarization and outlines plans for de-radicalization efforts in religious, educational, and welfare institutions, potentially with assistance from Arab countries experienced in promoting de-radicalization.

Moreover, the document calls for the replacement of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) with responsible international aid organizations due to alleged involvement of UNRWA staffers in terror activities.

Netanyahu's plan reiterates Israel's rejection of international dictates on a permanent settlement with the Palestinians and opposes the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which Israel views as a reward for terrorism.