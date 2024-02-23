Hamas leader Haniyeh leaves Egypt following hostage deal talks

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has wrapped up discussions in Cairo with Egyptian officials regarding a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held by the group.

The talks, which involved high-level Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, were held in an effort to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, Hamas has not disclosed whether the discussions yielded any significant progress or breakthrough.

The talks in Cairo come ahead of an anticipated high-level meeting in Paris, where international mediators are set to propose a new plan for securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar have been actively engaged in efforts to find a viable solution to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, they now face a pressing deadline as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.

Israel has expressed its desire for a phased agreement, which would involve a temporary cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of some of the 134 hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 terror attack in southern Israel. Israel has emphasized its commitment to continue its military operations until Hamas is decisively defeated and its control over the Palestinian enclave is dismantled.

Initially, Hamas demanded an immediate end to the conflict before considering the release of the hostages. The group has also insisted on the release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails in exchange for the Israeli hostages.

However, Israel has rejected this demand, leading to ongoing negotiations mediated by international parties.