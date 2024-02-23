Israel issues warning to UNSC over Iran's weapon shipments to Hezbollah

In a stern warning to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Israel has highlighted Iran's increased shipments of weapons to Hezbollah through Syria, raising concerns over violations of international resolutions.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz underscored in a letter to the UNSC that Iran's actions constitute "gross violations" of UNSC Resolution 1701, along with breaches of Resolutions 2231 and 1540.

The communication emphasized Iran's intensified weapon transfers to Hezbollah amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, using various channels including land, air, and sea routes, in clear defiance of international mandates.

The shipments, detailed in the letter, encompass components crucial for air defense systems, drones such as the Shahed-101 and Shahed-136, and a range of missiles including the Mini-Ababil and the 358 anti-aircraft interceptor.

Katz's letter also outlined the involvement of units from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah in facilitating these transfers, as well as instances where Israel has intercepted such deliveries.

Responding to reports on the letter, Katz reiterated Israel's position, characterizing Iran as "the head of the snake." He emphasized Israel's dwindling patience for diplomatic solutions in the face of escalating threats from Iran and its proxies.

Katz asserted that if the UNSC fails to address the intelligence shared by Israel effectively, Israel would not hesitate to take decisive action.

The warning from Israel comes amid rising tensions in the region, with ongoing conflicts in Gaza and heightened concerns over Iran's influence and activities. Israel has long regarded Iran's support for Hezbollah as a significant security threat, and the recent surge in weapon shipments has only exacerbated these concerns.