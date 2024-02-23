The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry has issued a scathing condemnation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-war plans in Gaza, denouncing them as tantamount to a "formal reoccupation of the Gaza Strip" and an imposition of Israeli control.

In a strongly worded statement posted online, the PA's Foreign Ministry criticized the position paper presented to the security cabinet by Netanyahu, outlining the proposed management of Gaza following the recent conflict.

The plans include the installation of "local officials" who are not affiliated with terrorism to administer services in the Strip, effectively replacing Hamas. Additionally, the document advocates for the indefinite freedom of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to operate throughout Gaza.

According to the PA, these plans represent "a plan to prolong the genocide against our people" and an attempt by Israel to buy more time to implement displacement plans.

The statement from Ramallah accuses Israel of employing a blatant maneuver to intercept and thwart American and international efforts aimed at linking the end of the conflict and the release of prisoners and hostages to the resolution of the broader Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority urged the United States and other Western countries to take decisive action, including recognizing Palestine as an independent state, facilitating its membership in the United Nations, and organizing an international peace conference.

Such actions, the PA argues, are necessary to end the occupation and allow the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination freely and with dignity.