In a recent report by The New York Times, an Israeli official revealed that thousands of terrorists are still present in the northern Gaza Strip, despite ongoing military operations.

Israel has clarified its intention to maintain its military presence in the area until a visible political settlement is reached.

The report mentions the possibility of an Israeli army operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold yet to be targeted by Israeli forces. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer have expressed the urgency of such an operation, citing the need to disrupt Hamas's military capabilities and destroy smuggling tunnels that traverse the Sinai.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

However, internal disagreements within the Israeli war cabinet have delayed a ground operation in Rafah. Some officials advocate for immediate action, while others argue for a strategic approach aligned with diplomatic negotiations.

Furthermore, the management of civilian life in Gaza remains a crucial factor in determining Hamas's control over the territory. Hamas members reportedly exert control over humanitarian aid entering Gaza, prompting calls for Israel to take responsibility for aid distribution.

Meanwhile, recent reports indicate a decline in aid transferred to Gaza, attributed to the IDF's targeting of Hamas police officers in the region. The reduction in aid delivery has led to concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with only 62 trucks entering the territory daily over the past two weeks, significantly below previous commitments.

The withdrawal of Hamas police officers from their duties at the Kerem Shalom crossing, following targeted assassinations, has further exacerbated aid delivery challenges.