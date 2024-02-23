France suspects Russia behind the Stars of David sprayed in Paris

French authorities have raised suspicions regarding the origin of the Stars of David graffiti found affixed to buildings in Paris and the surrounding region last fall.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the DGSI, France's international security service, believes that the Russian security service FSB may be behind the campaign.

The graffiti, consisting of 60 Stars of David symbols, appeared in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, sparking concerns over potential foreign influence. In November, a Moldovan couple was arrested in connection with the case, along with an alleged intermediary identified as a pro-Russian Moldovan businessman.

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The involvement of the FSB's fifth division, responsible for international operations, is suggested by an internal secret memo revealed by Le Monde newspaper. The FSB, the main successor agency to the KGB of the Soviet Union, is suspected of orchestrating the graffiti campaign as part of a larger international operation.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau previously stated that the graffiti was executed at the "express request" of an individual residing abroad, indicating possible coordination from outside France's borders.

As the investigation unfolds, French authorities continue to probe the extent of Russian involvement in the graffiti incident. The case highlights the complex dynamics of international security and underscores the importance of vigilance in addressing potential threats to national sovereignty and stability.