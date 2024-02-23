14,000 trucks of aid have entered Gaza since Oct. 7

Nearly 14,000 trucks have delivered vital supplies to Gaza since the conflict's onset, according to a recent update from Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The aid, totaling over 254,000 tons, including a significant portion of food supplies, has been critical in addressing the urgent needs of Gaza's population.

However, United Nations agencies and aid groups have voiced concerns over the challenges faced in delivering aid to the region amidst the conflict's escalation.

Initially, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition had announced a restrictive policy on aid to Gaza. Yet following pressure from the US, Israel reversed course, allowing minimal humanitarian assistance into the enclave. Netanyahu has stressed that providing this aid aligns with Israel's objectives of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

The aid has primarily entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, undergoing scrutiny by Israeli forces. Due to the overwhelming need, Israel also opened its Kerem Shalom Crossing to facilitate aid delivery.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Despite these efforts, recent reports from the UN indicate a significant drop in the daily number of trucks carrying aid into Gaza, with only a fraction of the previous volume reaching the region. Israel has attributed this decline to logistical challenges within Gaza, alleging that aid trucks remain idle on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

In response, the UN has cited safety concerns, noting that accessing aid trucks at the crossing can be hazardous at times. The situation underscores the complexities and risks involved in humanitarian operations amidst a protracted conflict.