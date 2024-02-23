Israeli television channels reported on Friday evening that the war coalition, comprising top Israeli officials, has mandated the Israeli delegation to exhibit restricted flexibility in certain aspects of the negotiations.

While cautious optimism surrounds the talks in Paris, no breakthrough has been indicated thus far.

The Israeli team, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, has been given some leeway in addressing humanitarian aid and other undisclosed matters, as military censorship prevents specific details from being disclosed. However, Channel 12 reports that the Israeli team has been allowed to soften its stance on the ratio of Palestinian security prisoners to be released in exchange for each hostage, following a similar move by Hamas.

Oren ZIV / AFP

Additionally, the Israeli delegation could exhibit flexibility regarding the duration of the truce during which any potential agreement would be implemented, as well as issues relating to Gaza's rehabilitation post-war and the return of displaced individuals from the Gaza Strip to their homes in northern Israel.

However, it's emphasized that Israel remains steadfast in rejecting Hamas's demand for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the conflict, a condition insisted upon by Hamas for any new hostage deal.

A senior Israeli source, speaking anonymously, expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations, stating, "There is optimism, but we are only at the initial stage." The goal, the source added, is to establish a basic framework with clear criteria for discussion, aiming to reach an agreement before the start of the month of Ramadan.

Furthermore, an Israeli security source cited by Channel 12 emphasized that Israel 'will maintain military pressure until the last moment.'