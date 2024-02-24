IDF: 'Intensive' activities in Khan Yunis, terrorists eliminated throughout Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
IDF operations against Hamas continued in the Gaza Strip as ongoing negotiations attempt to bring a ceasefire and hostage release
Palestinian reports indicated on Saturday morning that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out heavy attacks in Gaza, east of Khan Yunis, as well as earlier clashes in Gaza City and elsewhere. The Israeli military later stated there were "intensive" activities. Meanwhile, negotiations continued for a ceasefire and hostage release.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Israeli protestors continue attempts to block aid trucks from entering Gaza
Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of possible hostile aircraft incursion
Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanese territory hit overnight, IDF confirms
In addition, the IDF said artillery fire was used to "remove threats" from the areas of Hanine and Marwahin in southern Lebanon.
IDF continues 'intensive' activities in Khan Yunis, eliminating numerous terrorists throughout Gaza
"Throughout the past day, a number of terrorists were killed in air strikes and encounters on the ground. In addition, the troops located numerous weapons, including AK-47 rifles and magazines, as well as vests and documents belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF concluded in its daily briefing.
Pro-Palestinian protestors 'plotted' British parliament lockdown - report
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near Lebanon border
CENTCOM says Houthi attack on ship caused large oil spill, risk for larger environmental damage
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Large number of Hamas terrorists avoid direct confrontations with IDF - report
Many Hamas terrorists avoid direct confrontations with the IDF in the Gaza Strip, which Israel interprets as weakness, the New York Times reported Friday night.
However, Western sources indicated that it was part of Hamas's strategy in order to retain a significant fighting force after the war, as it would constitute a victory, despite what happened on the ground in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli sources reiterated that the IDF dismantled 18 of 24 Hamas brigades, after eliminating the chain of command. However, thousands of terrorists operate independently and remain above and below ground.
Lebanese reports allege Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
Brazilian president reiterates accusations against Israel, saying 'if this is not genocide, I do not know what genocide is'
To read more, CLICK HERE.