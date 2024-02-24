U.S. has frozen mediation efforts in the north until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza

The United States has reportedly halted mediation efforts between Israel and Hezbollah until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, according to reports from the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq.

The freeze on mediation, led by Amos Hochstein, comes as tensions escalate in the region, with the focus shifting towards resolving the conflict in Gaza.

In the midst of this diplomatic standstill, Hezbollah has shown restraint, refraining from expanding the war beyond its current confines. Despite ongoing hostilities, the militant group has yet to escalate the conflict to encompass the entire country, a move that could significantly escalate tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, concerns of potential threats persist in the Upper Galilee region, with warnings issued for fear of hostile aircraft infiltration. Several localities, including those not directly on the conflict's front lines, were placed on alert. However, after a brief period of heightened tension, it was determined to be a false alarm, providing temporary relief to residents in the area.

In a simultaneous development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's launch positions and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon overnight. The strikes represent a continuation of Israel's efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and deter further aggression.