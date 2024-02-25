IDF announces death of Sergeant Narya Belete, who died in combat in the Gaza Strip

Sergeant Nerya Belete
The spokesperson for the Israeli army authorized the announcement on Sunday of the death of Sergeant Nerya Belete  fighting in the Givati ​​reconnaissance unit, who fell in combat in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, an officer and two soldiers from the Givati ​​unit were seriously injured in the fighting in the south of the strip. 

239 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of the ground operation launched by the IDF in the Gaza Strip on October 27.

IDF Spokesperson
