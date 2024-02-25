Israel plans to present its plan for Gaza's Rafah to Egypt | LIVE UPDATES
The Houthis in Yemen reported US and UK strikes on over 9 positions around the capital of Sana'a overnight
Israel is preparing to destroy the presence of the four remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, and is intensifying its exchanges with Egypt to prevent any tension.
Furthermore, Jerusalem will work closely with Cairo to plan the construction of an underground barrier aimed at preventing future infiltrations into Gaza, according to Israeli media reporting.
One hostage for one day: Israel-Hamas deal nears after Paris talks
The agreement outlines a one-day ceasefire for each hostage, amounting to a temporary cessation of hostilities lasting approximately six weeks.
IDF announces death of Sergeant Narya Belete, who died in combat in the Gaza Strip
239 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of the ground operation launched by the IDF in the Gaza Strip on October 27