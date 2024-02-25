Israel is preparing to destroy the presence of the four remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, and is intensifying its exchanges with Egypt to prevent any tension.

Furthermore, Jerusalem will work closely with Cairo to plan the construction of an underground barrier aimed at preventing future infiltrations into Gaza, according to Israeli media reporting.

