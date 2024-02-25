Israel's war cabinet has given the green light to dispatch a mid-level Israeli delegation to Qatar in the coming days to continue negotiation talks on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

This decision follows the closure of the second Paris summit and the return of the Israeli delegation to Israel.

According to public broadcaster Kan, the agreement outlines a one-day ceasefire for each hostage, amounting to a temporary cessation of hostilities lasting approximately six weeks.

Additionally, the deal entails the release of hundreds of prisoners, with roughly ten Palestinian prisoners exchanged for each Israeli hostage, alongside the repatriation of residents to northern Gaza and the reconstruction of the strip.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

There is growing optimism in Israel that a comprehensive agreement can be swiftly reached, potentially before the commencement of the month of Ramadan. The forthcoming negotiations will primarily focus on the identification and selection of prisoners slated for release.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Political sources, speaking to Kan, expressed their confidence in the progression of negotiations while emphasizing the need for a positive signal from Hamas. They further indicated that if the green light is given, negotiators could reconvene as early as this week to advance the agreement.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

A meeting of cabinet members is scheduled for today to deliberate on the draft agreement. In a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, he emphasized the ongoing efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages and to dismantle Hamas units in Rafah.

Netanyahu stated, "We are working to secure another framework for the release of our hostages, as well as to complete the eradication of Hamas battalions in Rafah. Tonight, we will discuss the next steps in the negotiations. At the beginning of the week, I will convene the cabinet to approve operational plans for an intervention in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population from the area."