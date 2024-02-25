Reports from Syria indicate that an explosion occurred in the Jadida-Yabus area, near the border crossing between Syria and Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Hezbollah operatives.

The explosion, suspected to be the result of an Israeli airstrike, targeted a Hezbollah truck in the region. While details remain scarce, it is believed that the truck was transporting weapons at the time of the attack.

Daytime strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Syria are rare, adding to the significance of this incident.

Israel typically refrains from confirming its military actions in Syria, despite widespread knowledge of its airstrikes targeting terrorist convoys, weapon shipments, and Iranian presence in the country.

Aharon Krohn/Flash90

The IDF's operations in Syria are part of its broader efforts to prevent the transfer of arms and equipment to Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization operating in Lebanon.

Israel views Hezbollah's growing arsenal as a threat to its security and closely monitors its activities along the border with Syria and Iraq.