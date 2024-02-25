IDF deepens fighting in East Khan Yunis, eliminates Hamas terrorists

In a recent operation in the "Ebasanim" neighborhood of East Khan Yunis, the Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) battle team of the Givati Brigade has intensified its efforts, targeting terrorist infrastructures and uncovering a significant cache of weapons.

According to a statement from the IDF spokesperson, the operation resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

As the forces raided terrorist hideouts, they encountered armed resistance, leading to a confrontation in which two terrorists were killed while attempting to evade capture.

IDF Spokesperson

During the operation, a building used by terrorists was thoroughly searched, revealing a substantial arsenal of weapons including heavy charges, grenades, cartridges, sniper rifles, bulletproof vests, and Kalashnikov rifles. This discovery underscores the extent of Hamas's military infrastructure within civilian areas, according to the IDF.

Furthermore, in a separate structure identified as a medical laboratory in the 'Absanim' area, IDF forces uncovered a rocket launcher and a long-range rocket concealed inside a refrigerator.

IDF Spokesperson

The battle team's sniper units played a crucial role in the operation, conducting ambushes and effectively neutralizing terrorists attempting to plant explosives near IDF forces. In one instance, snipers successfully targeted and eliminated terrorists at short range, preventing a potential attack on Israeli troops.