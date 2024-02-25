Israeli forces arrest 12 in West Bank, more than 3,500 arrested since start of war

The Israeli army, Shin Bet security agency and Border Police arrested 12 wanted terrorists overnight in the West Bank, according to the army spokesperson's unit of Sunday.

In addition, an engineering operation was completed around the village of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem, to prevent terrorism in the area.

Israeli security forces arrested three in Al-Arroub refugee camp, some six miles south of Bethlehem. Another was arrested in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

The statement said there were no casualties among Israeli forces.

Since the beginning of the war, more than 3,200 wanted people have been arrested throughout the West Bank. More than 1,350 of them are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

