Iran slams US, UK for weekend strike against Houthis

Iran lambasted on Sunday the US and UK for attacks against Yemen’s Houthis over the weekend, which targeted 18 targets associated with the Tehran-backed group in charge of much of Yemen.

“With such attacks, America and Britain seek to escalate tensions and crises in the region, and expand the scope of war and instability,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

The Pentagon said on Saturday that it had launched its fourth joint operation with the UK, targeting Houthi storage facilities, drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

In response to Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 massacre, the Houthis launched attacks against international shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, while also targeting Israeli interests in the southern city of Eilat.

“The US will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks.”

“Certainly, this kind of arbitrary and aggressive military operation, aside from aggravating insecurity and instability in the region, will not achieve anything for these aggressor countries,” said Kanaani.