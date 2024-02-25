The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday the death of Sergeant Oz Daniel, who was killed on October 7.

His body was taken along with the rest of his tank crew to the Gaza Strip, where it is still being held.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described him as a gifted guitar player who was full of empathy. He is survived by his parents, Meirav and Amir, and his twin brother, Hadar.

The Israeli army announced the death of two soldiers earlier in fighting in Gaza. The death toll from the ground operation against Hamas is now at 240.

