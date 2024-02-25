"When we operate in Rafah, the war will end in a few weeks" says Netanyahu

In a recent interview with American media outlet CBS, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided insight into ongoing negotiations regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism, stating, "We are working to reach an agreement, but I cannot say whether it will come to fruition." He emphasized the necessity for Hamas to return to a more realistic stance in their demands for negotiations to progress positively.

Netanyahu's comments follow discussions at a summit in Paris aimed at securing the release of hostages and de-escalating tensions in the region. Despite acknowledging the challenging nature of Hamas' demands, Netanyahu remains open to the possibility of an agreement if reasonable terms are presented.

Furthermore, Netanyahu addressed the possibility of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He indicated that such an operation could potentially last a few weeks and would be a decisive factor in concluding the conflict. Netanyahu stressed the importance of evacuating civilians from Rafah to ensure their safety during any military action, speaking about ongoing coordination with Egyptian authorities to facilitate this process.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich criticized the perceived contours of the potential agreement on hostage release. Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem, Smotrich voiced concerns about the proposed terms, particularly regarding the ratio of hostages to terrorists and the duration of respite for each hostage.

The Israeli delegation, including top officials such as Mossad Chief David Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronan Bar, recently returned from negotiations in Paris. Their efforts reflect Israel's commitment to securing the safe return of hostages while navigating complex diplomatic challenges in the region.