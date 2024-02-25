IDF Commandos eliminate terrorists in intense Khan Yunis battles

In the densely populated neighborhoods of West Khan Yunis, Israeli commandos have engaged in intense face-to-face battles with terrorists, resulting in the elimination of several threats.

According to reports from the IDF Spokesperson unit, fighters from the Egoz unit encountered multiple squads of terrorists and engaged them with accurate shooting and other tactical methods.

In one particular incident, fighters deployed a drone to identify two terrorists holed up inside a house used as an improvised combat complex. After locating the targets, the commandos engaged in a fierce battle, utilizing grenades and other means to neutralize the threat. The terrorists were eliminated, and subsequent raids on the compound revealed additional weapons and ammunition.

In another encounter, fighters identified armed terrorists firing from a Hamas infrastructure. Employing the "pressure cooker" procedure, the commandos engaged in a prolonged battle with the assailants. Despite facing heavy fire, the Israeli forces effectively neutralized the terrorists. Subsequent searches of the area uncovered a cache of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, and ammunition.