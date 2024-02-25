DM Gallant: "Even with a ceasefire, Israel will intensify strikes against Hezbollah"

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the Northern Command today for an operational situation assessment, joined by Major General Uri Gordin, Major General Motti Baruch, and other command officers.

At the meeting, Galant discussed strategies to increase the intensity of fire against Hezbollah along the northern border.

During the briefing, Galant received updates on recent developments, including fire plans and efforts to combat Hezbollah forces. He stressed the importance of accumulating tactical victories to alter the security landscape along the border and facilitate the return of northern residents to their homes.

Following the assessment, Galant visited the command's fire and intelligence centers, where he discussed ongoing efforts to thwart Hezbollah activities in southern Lebanon.

Ariel Hermon/ Ministry of Defense

In his remarks, Galant highlighted the effectiveness of recent IDF operations against Hezbollah, noting the significant impact on the organization's leadership. He emphasized the continued commitment to targeting Hezbollah operatives and preventing their replacement.

Galant dismissed the notion that a temporary truce in Gaza would diminish efforts along the northern border, asserting that the IDF would independently intensify operations until Hezbollah's withdrawal. He reaffirmed the goal of forcing Hezbollah to retreat through diplomatic means or military action.

"We are inflicting significant damage on Hezbollah," Galant declared. "We will continue to target their commanders until they have no choice but to retreat. Whether through negotiation or force, our objective remains clear: the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces."