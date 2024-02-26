The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Monday morning said five soldiers were in serious condition, after being wounded in Gaza. In the south, a Yahalom commando and two paratroopers were wounded. In the north, two fighters from the 601th Battalion were wounded. They were all evacuated for treatment at a hospital, and their families notified.

