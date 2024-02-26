IDF says 5 soldiers seriously wounded during battles across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
A commando and two paratroopers were wounded in the southern Gaza Strip, including a combat officer, and two fighters from 601th Battalion wounded in the north
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Monday morning said five soldiers were in serious condition, after being wounded in Gaza. In the south, a Yahalom commando and two paratroopers were wounded. In the north, two fighters from the 601th Battalion were wounded. They were all evacuated for treatment at a hospital, and their families notified.
Rocket alert siren sounds in Gaza border communities
'We can make history together,’ Israeli economy minister tells Saudi counterpart at UAE event
WATCH: Debris found in Kfar Tavor, near Afula in northern Israel, after Hezbollah likely launched a ground-to-air missile
IDF confirms David’s Sling aerial defense system used to intercept missile from Lebanon in northern Israel
Rocket alert siren sounds in Gaza border communities, southern Israel
Jezreel Valley Regional Council says earlier rocket alert was for interception over Kfar Tavor; Debris found nearby
IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists in Gaza over past day, deepens activities in Khan Yunis
In western Khan Yunis, the IDF described one encounter as fighter jets being guided by ground forces to strike terrorists operating in a building which resulted in secondary explosions due to "many weapons in the possession of the terrorists."
Rocket alert siren sounds in Jezreel Valley, south of Nazareth
Gaza hostage talks reach 'understanding' - U.S.
CENTCOM says 2 suicide drones were shot down in Red Sea area, confirms Saturday Houthi attack on U.S. commercial vessel
Israel's war cabinet presented with plans for continued operations in Gaza, approves plan to provide aid and prevent looting
"The IDF presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, and with the upcoming operational plan," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
"In addition, the plan for providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a manner that will prevent the looting that has occurred in the northern Strip and other areas was approved," it added.
IDF informs of 5 seriously wounded soldiers evacuated to hospital, families notified
Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of possible hostile aircraft incursion