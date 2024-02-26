Gaza hostage talks reach 'understanding' - U.S.

Negotiators have reached an “understanding” on the "basic contours" of a potential deal to release Hamas's hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, the White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

“The representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and came to an understanding among the four of them about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like," Sullivan told CNN.

"I’m not going to go into the specifics of that because it is still under negotiation in terms of hammering out the details of it."

When pressed with a question of the prospects of the negotiations succeeding, Sullivan added that “there’s been a lot of to’ing and fro’ing. So I’m not going to make predictions and I’m not going to kind of put percentage chances on it.”

The Israeli delegation, including Israeli intelligence agency Mossad chief David Barnea, joined talks with CIA director Bill Burns and Egyptian and Qatar negotiators in Paris on Friday. Doha and Cairo serve as intermediaries between Hamas and Israel that do not speak directly to each other.

The hope of approaching negotiations comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground offensive is about to reach the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene his Cabinet early this week “to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” including the evacuation of civilians, who have found refuge in the city following previous operations by the IDF.

In a recent interview with CBS, Netanyahu also said: "We are working to reach an agreement, but I cannot say whether it will come to fruition." He urged Hamas to return to a more realistic stance in the negotiations.

According to Channel 12, senior Israeli government officials said that by stating new demands, Netanyahu has been “trying to sabotage the deal for political reasons.”

Israel's Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar said that the framework agreement reached in Paris fits within Israel’s "red lines." "We still haven’t heard that Hamas has given a positive response to the framework, I suggest we wait patiently,” Sa’ar told the Kan public radio.

Israel is reportedly sending its delegation to the talks in Qatar expected to kick off on Monday.

