Ex-spy Jonathan Pollard: Gaza population should be deported to Ireland

Former U.S. intelligence agent Jonathan Pollard has rankled Israelis already over the course of the war in Gaza, saying the families of hostages should "shut their mouths."

Now, he is drawing more criticism with his latest suggestions on what the "day-after" scenario should look like in Gaza: the deportation of it's population, specifically to Ireland, and eventual Israeli annexation with Jewish resettlement of the area.

"As far as the Gazans themselves are concerned, they have to get somewhere. Where that is, personally, I don't care. What I saw on October 7, the fact that we're not obliterating Gaza right now is more a sign of our ethics and our decency than it is really what we should be doing there. It's a society that declared war on us and committed unspeakable atrocities."

"It should be pointed out, not one Arab country, nor Iran, nor Turkey wants them. And it isn't because they're afraid of denying the Palestinians a half-state in Gaza. It's just that they realize wherever these people go, terror comes in their wake."

Pollard joined i24NEWS for a debate with international affairs analyst Dan Perry. Discussing the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the 2-state solution, as well as Jerusalem's relations with Washington, Pollard didn't hold back on his criticism of U.S. President Biden either, casting doubt on whether the stalwart Israel ally is truly a "Zionist" as he calls himself.

