Security source to i24NEWS: Hamas gunmen seizing humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza

Security sources revealed to i24NEWS that humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip and being seized by armed men, apparently belonging to Hamas.

The sources say this has been occurring for several weeks, with loaded trucks being taken over almost immediately upon entry.

A photo taken in Gaza shows a gunman leaning out of a confiscated air truck, with the aid being stolen to benefit Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the enclave.

The Israeli army inspects all of the trucks that are entering the Gaza Strip, which currently pass through the Kerem Shalom crossing, to ensure they are only carrying approved humanitarian supplies.

i24NEWS learned that political sources have been informed of the events, and have promised to take action.