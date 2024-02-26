The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military censor allowed for publishing on Monday reporting that hours before the Hamas-led attack on October 7, Israeli intelligence services recognized over 1,000 of Israeli SIMs were activated in Gaza.

According to the latest released findings, hundreds of the Nuhkba special operatives within the terrorist organization Hamas had been those to switch SIM cards in their phones at exactly midnight.

These signals were caught by Israeli intelligence, and consultations were held with the security system, but the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was not informed in real time nor was the political echelon.

"The events of the night before October 7th will be thoroughly investigated and presented transparently to the public," IDF Spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said in a press briefing.

The purpose of using the Israeli SIM cards was for the terrorists was to improve the ability to communicate with each other in the territory of Israel, while carrying out the attack.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the IDF said that the report of the SIM cards was "false and far from reality."

The statement continued, "In practice, an accumulation of indicative signs was received, which included, among other things, the flashing of dozens of signs, which were lit in previous events in the past. Accordingly, the system was trained and intelligence and operative operations were carried out in the field."