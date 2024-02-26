IDF finds massive tunnel complex stretching 6 miles under Gazan hospital, university

The IDF said on Monday that its forces had uncovered a massive underground tunnel complex, extending six miles long and connecting the north of the Gaza Strip to the south. The system stretched under the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and Al-Israa University.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A joint operation headed by the Nahal Brigade and involving combat engineers and Yahalom elite unit gained control of the tunnels, destroying large parts of the system.

“In recent weeks, together with engineering forces, we have carried out significant activities to locate a network of underground tunnels that runs from the north to the south of the Strip, with the understanding that part of the dismemberment of the Strip is both in the ground effort and underground,” said Lieutenant Colonel Yair Zuckerman, commander of the Nahal Brigade.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The tunnel system was used by terrorists to move between parts of Gaza. Hamas’s Central Brigade and Gaza City Brigade were able to stay connected, the IDF said. Soldiers found rooms that included toilets, storage rooms for weapons and combat equipment, a branching shaft system, as well as terrorist bodies that remained in the tunnels.

