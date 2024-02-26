Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign on Monday, responding to Guterres earlier condemning Israel’s “collective punishment of the Palestinian people” in the Gaza Strip.

Erdan said Guterres “sees the role of the UN solely as aiding those who wish to destroy Israel and does not understand the role of the UN to fight terrorism and prevent the murder of innocents in Israel and around the world.”

Listing crises around the world, including in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and Gaza, Guterres told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that “parties to conflict are turning a blind eye to international law, the Geneva Conventions and even the United Nations Charter.”

Guterres announced a "system-wide United Nations Agenda for Protection," lamenting failures by the UN Security Council and spurred by a need for "a new commitment to all human rights – civil, cultural, economic, political and social – as they apply to peace and security, backed by serious efforts at implementation and accountability."

This comes after an Algerian proposal for a ceasefire in the UN Security Council, which was struck down by a US veto.

“The Security Council did fail in dealing with the war in Gaza,” said Erdan. “Rather, contrary to the Secretary-General's distorted claim, it failed by not condemning the massacre committed by Hamas and by not uniting to support Israel, which was attacked, in our war to eradicate Hamas terrorism and prevent further atrocities. Unfortunately, the Secretary-General sees the flaws in others but is blind to his own failures.”

Erdan slammed Guterres, “who expressed understanding for the October 7 massacre” while he “devotes his efforts only to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Israel's envoy has previously called for Guterres's resignation, although this time he focused on Guterres's inability to stop incitement against Israel from UN agencies working with Palestinians.

The secretary-general “bears the main responsibility for the fact that the UN agencies that operate under him have become terror accomplices and some of them, such as UNRWA, have become outright terrorist organizations.”

Guterres said that “Rafah is the core of the humanitarian aid operation, and UNRWA is the backbone of that effort.”

Israel has presented evidence connecting some members of UNRWA, the UN agency providing humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, to terrorist activities against Israel on October 7.

