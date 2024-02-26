Gallant vows N. Gaza residents will return only once all Israeli hostages return

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a meeting on Monday with the families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, promising them that "the full return of civilians to the northern area of the Gaza strip will only take place following the return of all the hostages."

This, according to the defense minister, reflects the position of Israel's defense establishment. Gallant emphasized his personal commitment to bringing back the hostages, saying that fighting in Gaza will continue as long as terrorists still hold abducted Israelis there.

The families of hostages have increasingly placed pressure on Israel to strike a deal to exchange the hostages for Palestinian prisoners and a ceasefire, which Gallant spoke about.

"We are working around the clock to achieve a framework that will allow the return of hostages," he said. "As part of the talks, we are working to maintain pressure on Hamas."

An Israeli delegation returned from talks in Paris last week, with another round to be held in Qatar.

"Even if we will have to cease fire temporarily, we will then continue fighting until the very last hostages return," he added.

"As I have said repeatedly since day one, we have no moral right to stop the fighting as long as we have even a single hostage in Gaza. This position has not and will not change. Even if we achieve a framework that requires a temporary ceasefire, we will then return to fighting, in order to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization and to return all the hostages."