Only 600 soldiers guarded Gaza border during October 7 attacks - report

Initial findings from an IDF investigation into the events of October 7 reveal that there were only around 600 IDF soldiers deployed in the Gaza border area when Hamas terrorists breached the border, according to a report by Channel 12.

The revelation comes amidst ongoing scrutiny and questions regarding the failure to prevent the assault, which saw approximately 3,000 terrorists infiltrate Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, and the taking of 253 hostages.

According to the report, the IDF forces stationed at the border were quickly overwhelmed by the scale of the attack.

While the military had conducted drills for a potential Hamas invasion, the exercises were based on a much smaller scale compared to the actual attack.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The IDF's practice scenarios focused on repelling a Hamas assault along two routes.

However, the actual attack unfolded across approximately 60 different points along the border, indicating a significant disparity between the military's preparedness and the magnitude of the incursion.