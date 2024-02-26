Israel willing to release 'high-profile' Palestinian prisoners in hostages deal - report

In a significant shift in negotiating strategy, Israeli officials have indicated that Israel may be open to releasing a group of high-profile Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the freedom of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

This move, though not publicly announced, aims to break the impasse in international efforts to reach a truce amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

According to officials familiar with the matter who spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity, Israeli negotiators have privately agreed to a proposal put forth by the United States. The proposal suggests releasing five female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 15 Palestinians convicted of major terrorism charges. This proposal was discussed during a meeting in Paris last week, attended by officials from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The willingness to consider such a swap represents a departure from Israel's previous stance, which had been reluctant to release Palestinians convicted of serious crimes, even in exchange for Israeli hostages. However, with negotiations at a standstill over Israel's refusal to commit to a permanent ceasefire and release convicted Palestinians, this new approach is seen as a potential breakthrough.

The proposal is viewed as a starting point for negotiations with Hamas, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip. However, Hamas has not yet responded to the offer.

The decision to entertain the release of Palestinian prisoners comes with risks for the Israeli government, as it could face domestic criticism for freeing individuals convicted of serious acts of terrorism. However, the urgency of securing the release of Israeli hostages may outweigh these concerns.

When questioned about the negotiators' position, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to provide comment, reflecting the sensitivity and ongoing nature of the discussions.