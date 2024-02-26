Over 2 dozen rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian reports of the Tubas Battalion commander being eliminated along with two other terrorists by Israeli security forces
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its ground operations on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, amid increased reports of progress in ceasefire and hostage negotiations. U.S. President Joe Biden even voiced "hope" for a potential deal.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
'Irregular activity' reported in Gulf waters, as 3 small boats said to be trailing commercial vessel near Kuwait
IDF arrests terrorists attempting to escape under cover of evacuating civilians in Gaza
In addition, the IDF stated terror infrastructure was destroyed and terrorists were eliminated across the Gaza Strip over the past day.
Hamas says European statements 'do not absolve' responsibility for Rafah op
Gaza police disappearance disrupts aid deliveries - report
WATCH: Smoke billows on Mount Meron after rockets launched toward IDF base
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1762366527699849507
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says no injuries from dozens of launches toward north, according to preliminary reports
Hezbollah claims responsibility for multiple barrages fired toward northern IDF base
CENTCOM destroys Houthi arsenal prepared for launch, UAV in the air
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near Lebanon border
IDF activity in the West Bank, possible targeted elimination - Palestinian reports
According to Palestinian reports, the Israeli security forces eliminated three targets in the West Bank area of Tubas.
The commander of the Tubas Battalion, Ahmed Darjama, was reportedly killed along with two other terrorists.
Israel heads to municipal elections amid ongoing war in the north and south
U.S. Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, joins discussion on 'importance of building coalition to counter hate'
Blinken speaks to Jordanian counterpart about Gaza war, particularly during the Ramadan holiday period
Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal by Monday