Over 2 dozen rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES

Palestinian reports of the Tubas Battalion commander being eliminated along with two other terrorists by Israeli security forces

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its ground operations on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, amid increased reports of progress in ceasefire and hostage negotiations. U.S. President Joe Biden even voiced "hope" for a potential deal. 

'Irregular activity' reported in Gulf waters, as 3 small boats said to be trailing commercial vessel near Kuwait

IDF arrests terrorists attempting to escape under cover of evacuating civilians in Gaza

In addition, the IDF stated terror infrastructure was destroyed and terrorists were eliminated across the Gaza Strip over the past day.

Hamas says European statements 'do not absolve' responsibility for Rafah op

Gaza police disappearance disrupts aid deliveries - report

WATCH: Smoke billows on Mount Meron after rockets launched toward IDF base

IDF says no injuries from dozens of launches toward north, according to preliminary reports

Hezbollah claims responsibility for multiple barrages fired toward northern IDF base

CENTCOM destroys Houthi arsenal prepared for launch, UAV in the air

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near Lebanon border

IDF activity in the West Bank, possible targeted elimination - Palestinian reports

According to Palestinian reports, the Israeli security forces eliminated three targets in the West Bank area of Tubas.

The commander of the Tubas Battalion, Ahmed Darjama, was reportedly killed along with two other terrorists.

Israel heads to municipal elections amid ongoing war in the north and south

FILE - Ballot envelopes for the municipal elections.

U.S. Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, joins discussion on 'importance of building coalition to counter hate'

Blinken speaks to Jordanian counterpart about Gaza war, particularly during the Ramadan holiday period

Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal by Monday

