UN expert claims Israel deliberately starving Gazans, amounting to 'genocide'

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Professor Michael Fakhri, claimed Israel was deliberately starving Palestinian. As such, he accused the entire Jewish state of being guilty of genocide and war crimes.

“There is no reason to intentionally block the passage of humanitarian aid or intentionally obliterate small-scale fishing vessels, greenhouses and orchards in Gaza – other than to deny people access to food,” Fakhri told the Guardian in an exclusive interview published Tuesday.

AP Photo

“Intentionally depriving people of food is clearly a war crime. Israel has announced its intention to destroy the Palestinian people, in whole or in part, simply for being Palestinian. In my view as a UN human rights expert, this is now a situation of genocide. This means the State of Israel in its entirety is culpable and should be held accountable – not just individuals or this government, or that person,” the special Rapporteur set out his wide-reaching accusations.

The Guardian cited UN numbers that nutritional examinations carried out in January by health centers and shelters revealed that almost 16 percent of children under the age of two were suffering from acute malnutrition or wasting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Several reports since the war began showed that humanitarian aid trucks were hijacked by Hamas gunmen, preventing emergency supplies from reaching the civilian population, as well as attacking civilians in some cases, all of which have started to turn the residents against the terror group.

“Ending funding almost instantaneously based on unsubstantiated claims against a small number of people has no other purpose other than collective punishment of all Palestinians in multiple countries. The countries that withdrew this lifeline are undoubtedly complicit in the starvation of Palestinians,” Fakhri expanded the accusations, in reference to numerous countries freezing their funding to UNRWA over its employees being part of Hamas, without himself saying a word about the terror group.