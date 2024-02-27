Israel and Hamas: No imminent ceasefire despite Biden's comments

Despite a statement on Monday by US President Joe Biden expressing hope for a ceasefire and hostage agreement in the Gaza Strip by next week, both Israel and Hamas have signaled that significant hurdles remain before an agreement can be reached.

Hamas, the terrorist group controlling Gaza, stated on Tuesday that "there are still big gaps that need to be bridged," according to a report by Maariv.

The response followed Biden's remarks suggesting progress towards a cessation of hostilities.

"Biden's comments on the cessation of hostilities are premature and do not correspond to the situation on the ground," a Hamas source remarked.

Biden had earlier indicated optimism during an interview with NBC, noting that while his National Security Adviser had suggested progress, the situation remained unresolved. Biden underscored Israel's agreement to refrain from "activities" in Gaza during Ramadan and a commitment to evacuate residents of Rafah before initiating operations against Hamas.

However, an Israeli official, speaking to The Washington Post, tempered expectations, stating, "I don't believe we're as close" to a ceasefire as suggested. This sentiment was echoed by a senior Israeli political source cited by ABC News, indicating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surprise at Biden's assertion of an imminent deal.

The cautious responses from both sides underscore the complex nature of negotiations amidst ongoing conflict. Despite international pressure and mediation efforts, significant gaps persist, raising uncertainty over the timeline for a potential ceasefire.