IDF commando unit uncovers weapons cache in western Khan Yunis

In an operation in the western part of Khan Yunis, the IDF's Maglan and Egoz unit, formed by commandos, has been engaged in fierce combat, targeting terrorist infrastructure and Hamas combat zones.

According to a statement from the IDF spokesperson, the unit has successfully eliminated numerous terrorists daily, employing various tactics including close-range encounters, sniper ambushes, and direct air and ground fire.

A recent raid by the Maglan fighters on a Hamas combat compound yielded significant results, according to the spokesperson.

During the operation, the unit encountered four armed terrorists. In the ensuing engagement, three of the terrorists were neutralized, while the fourth surrendered to security forces for further investigation.

IDF Spokesperson

Moreover, the raid uncovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosives within the Hamas compound.

Loaded weapons were found concealed under beds, alongside rockets, warheads, grenades, launchers, explosive belts, shoulder missiles, vests, and various types of explosives.