Gallant: Hamas aims to enact 'second phase of October 7' during Ramadan

In a recent assessment of the security situation ahead of the month of Ramadan, Israeli Defense Minister Galant emphasized the need for vigilance against potential escalations orchestrated by Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Speaking at the Central Command, Galant expressed concern over the intentions of these groups to capitalize on the religious significance of Ramadan to stoke tensions, drawing parallels to the events of October 7.

Galant underscored the imperative to thwart any attempts by Hamas to reignite conflict, stressing the importance of unity among combat divisions to prevent the realization of Hamas' objectives.

Moreover, the Defense Minister cautioned against irresponsible statements from influential figures that could exacerbate the situation and lead to further instability.

As the month of Ramadan approaches, concerns over security have prompted Israeli authorities to implement limitations on Muslim access to the Temple Mount site, and Al-Aqusa Mosque.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

The decision, made in accordance with recommendations from the Minister of National Security Ben Gvir, comes amidst opposition from the Minister of Defense Gallant, Shin Bet, and the army.

The restrictions include a cap on the number of individuals permitted to enter the site, with additional sorting based on age. While the details regarding the authorization of Palestinians from East Jerusalem are pending, the implementation of security measures proposed by Itamar Ben Gvir, which would allow security forces to intervene in response to provocative behavior, was rejected.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

Under the current plan, only Muslim pilgrims aged 60 or above with permits issued by the Shin Bet will be granted access to the Temple Mount. However, domestic intelligence agencies have expressed reservations, fearing that such restrictions could exacerbate tensions and fuel Hamas's rhetoric about Israel's intentions to seize the site and deny Muslims access.