IDF chief: Hezbollah must 'pay a heavy price' for joining Hamas on Oct 7

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi toured the northern border community of Shtula on Tuesday, where he warned that Hezbollah "must pay a heavy price" for joining Hamas on October 7.

Halevi was joined by other top commanders in the IDF, and met with soldiers and members of local security teams.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"All the forces are sitting here, to locate the enemy, to attack him. We're not waiting for anything, and we say the following - Hezbollah decided on the evening of October 7th that it is joining [Hamas] and it has to pay a very heavy price for it."

He said that Israel's defense establishment is "taking the right steps" against the threat from the north, adding that "Hezbollah is not close to the fence here."

He concluded that, thanks to security efforts, "people have returned here, and I think that if we do the right thing, they will return here first of all because of the security."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel will continue fighting Hezbollah, even if there is a ceasefire in place with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

