2 IDF officers killed in battle in northern Gaza Strip, additional 7 soldiers seriously wounded

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the name of two fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 242.

Major Iftah Shahar, 25 years old from Moshav Paran, was combat officer in the Shaldag special forces unit and a company commander in the 432nd 'Zabar' Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade. He was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Captain Itai Seif, 24 years old from Yeruham, was a platoon commander in the 432nd 'Zabar' Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade. He was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the platoon commander and company commander being killed, seven fighters from the 432nd 'Zabar' Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade were seriously wounded in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

They seven soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

