Rocket barrages fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
After largest barrage of attacks from southern Lebanon on Tuesday, multiple rocket were also launched from Gaza toward the south of Israel
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, in response to an "intensification" of attacks with some of the largest barrages launched since beginning of the war. Rockets were also launched from Gaza toward Ashkelon and Israeli communities near the Gaza border.
Initial report of damage to a building in Kiryat Shmona following barrage
Rocket barrage fired again from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities
IDF strikes in Gaza launch sites from Ashkelon attack, during operations across the Strip over the past day
Rocket alert sirens sound over barrage launched toward northern Israel
U.S Ambassador to UN met with Oct 7 survivors, asks them 'share your testimonies so the world does not forget'
2 IDF officers killed in battle in northern Gaza Strip, additional 7 soldiers seriously wounded
Major Iftah Shahar, 25 years old from Moshav Paran, was combat officer in the Shaldag special forces unit and a company commander in the 432nd 'Zabar' Battalion of the Givati Brigade. He was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Captain Itai Seif, 24 years old from Yeruham, was a platoon commander in the 432nd 'Zabar' Battalion of the Givati Brigade. He was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities, Nachal Oz and Alumim
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities