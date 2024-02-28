New details emerge of Hamas demands for more aid, Israeli counterproposals - report

As efforts intensified to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal, with optimism from several of the mediators, new details have emerged of the details still in dispute.

Meanwhile, representatives from Hamas and Fatah are to meet in Moscow to discuss a future Palestinian government in Gaza and its rebuilding, according to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

With an agreement on “general outlines” of the deal between Israel and Hamas, there was now reason for optimism, but earlier reports were premature, Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

According to the report, the Egyptian sources emphasized that "the details are still an obstacle" and claimed that Israel was the party that refused to respond to detailed proposals.

However, according to the same Al-Araby Al-Jadeed report, Hamas refused an Israeli counter-proposal to the demand for a full return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City, instead offering families to return as women, children and elderly, without young fighting-age men.

In another report by the Financial Times, Hamas demanded 400 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza per day as opposed to the 200 trucks agreed upon in the previous ceasefire and hostage release deal in November.