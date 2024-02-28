IDF paratroopers eliminate terrorists and discover weapons in Khan Yunis

In the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) paratroopers are intensifying their operations in the western district of Khan Yunis in Gaza.

With a mission to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralize threats, the paratroopers have been documenting their combat actions, showcasing their efforts to combat Hamas militants, according to a statement by the IDF.

The combat team of the paratrooper brigade has been actively engaging in targeted raids on terrorist strongholds, eliminating numerous Hamas terrorists in close-quarter confrontations.

One of the primary focuses of the paratroopers' operations is the El Amal neighborhood, the IDF says, where they are conducting raids on buildings serving as terrorist hideouts and Hamas combat compounds.

IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, fighters from the paratroopers' brigade training base have swiftly joined the fray in Khan Yunis.

In their pursuit of terrorist elements, the paratroopers have made significant discoveries, including weapons caches and communication equipment used by Hamas operatives. During one operation, the IDF fighters uncovered an array of weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), explosive devices, and Hamas insignia.

IDF Spokesperson

The intensity of the conflict is evident as the paratroopers continue to engage in rapid and decisive actions.

Within a single day, they have successfully neutralized numerous terrorists, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding Israeli security and dismantling Hamas's terrorist infrastructure in the region, the IDF spokesperson said.